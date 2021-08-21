Electroneum Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $308.56 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 556% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,891,816,411 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

