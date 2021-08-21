Element Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

