Element Wealth LLC Sells 429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.