Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

