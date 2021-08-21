Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Citigroup

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.55 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market cap of C$98.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.