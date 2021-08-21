Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $62,805.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.83 or 0.00485098 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001428 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010675 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

