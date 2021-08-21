Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is witnessing higher operating costs including labor, tariffs and transportation costs. These costs will persist over the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall year over year on rising inflationary cost pressures. Nonetheless, it is experiencing strong growth in auto care and batteries businesses, which fueled third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Growth across the company’s segments led by favorable consumer demand fueled its performance. International markets delivered growth in all categories. Management is focused on boosting the top line and margins while achieving operational excellence. Fiscal 2021 revenues are likely to grow 8-9% on distribution gains, higher demand and favorable currency impacts.”

Get Energizer alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.89.

NYSE:ENR opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.