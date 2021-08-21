Enero Group Limited (EGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Enero Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Enero Group Company Profile

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, corporate communications, and programmatic media.

