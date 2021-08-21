EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 249,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

