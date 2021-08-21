Engenco Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EGN)

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.02.
About Engenco
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Engenco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engenco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.