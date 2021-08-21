Engenco Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EGN)

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About Engenco

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products in Australasia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

