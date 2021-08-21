Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00484950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.45 or 0.01257083 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.