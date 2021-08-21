Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares rose 22.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 32,863,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,088% from the average daily volume of 531,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

