Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

