Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Entergy traded as high as $113.42 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 7440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

