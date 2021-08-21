Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Entergy traded as high as $113.42 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 7440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.
Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
