Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $77.45. 239,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,412. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

