EpiK Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $53.89 million and $1.84 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.74 or 1.00104595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.00909405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.34 or 0.06654579 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

