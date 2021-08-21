Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

