Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Premier, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Premier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,879 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

