Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 101.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80,369 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

