Erste Group Upgrades The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to “Buy”

Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

