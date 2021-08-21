EtherGem One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,784.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $379,490.92 and approximately $1,784.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

