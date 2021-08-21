Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $222.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ETSY opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

