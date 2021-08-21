Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

