EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EVER stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

