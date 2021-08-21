Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.0 days.

EVKIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

EVKIF opened at $34.10 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

