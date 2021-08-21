Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

