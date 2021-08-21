Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 20.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradata by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $52.41 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

