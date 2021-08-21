Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 116,775 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,775 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 182.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 562,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 223,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 206,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $111,700 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

