Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Exelon stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 6,670,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,108. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

