Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

