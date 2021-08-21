Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

