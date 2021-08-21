Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ FB opened at $359.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.80.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
