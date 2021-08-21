Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FB opened at $359.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

