Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $28,040,575.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00.

FB opened at $359.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

