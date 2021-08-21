FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,105. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $376.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

