Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 1,840 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

