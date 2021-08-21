Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,253. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

