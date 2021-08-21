Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

