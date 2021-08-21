Fear (FEAR) Market Cap Hits $9.00 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00818167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00103412 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

