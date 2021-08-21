FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $266.55. 2,404,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. FedEx has a twelve month low of $208.50 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

