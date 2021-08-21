FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.50 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

