Feellike Market Cap Hits $17,313.84 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,313.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00149522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.71 or 1.00132824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.00916481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.10 or 0.06632911 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

