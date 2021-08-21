Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ferguson by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,983,500,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $139.27. 13,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,115. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

