Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIDI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 9,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,351. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.