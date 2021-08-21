Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $292.57

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.57 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.95). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,143,096 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.67. The stock has a market cap of £944.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

