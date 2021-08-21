Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65,634.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,755 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 574.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 103,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,879,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44.

