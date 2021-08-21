Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

