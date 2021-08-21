Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.04.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,252,053.81.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.82. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

