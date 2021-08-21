Financial Analysis: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.62% -36.78% -25.19% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $37.91 million 5.25 -$15.94 million N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 8.42 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

