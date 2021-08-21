Financial Comparison: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -0.82% -0.14% -0.07% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.82% 5.75%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 1 3 3 0 2.29 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus price target of $29.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 4.88 $2.05 million $1.91 13.50 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 26.66 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

