Financial Comparison: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

68.2% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.64 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -29.94 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.16 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Momentive Global and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Outbrain beats Momentive Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

